Young Colombians cried and shouted for Louis Tomlinson ex One Direction

Louis Tomlinson, 30, was part of the band One Direction Photo: LEONARDO SANCHEZ

Screams so deafening that at times they overshadowed the voice of the British Louis Tomlinson former band member One direction, They were heard last Friday night at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, where some 14,000 people attended the singer’s concert.

Attendees, mostly under the age of 25, cried, screamed and hummed the songs from start to finish for nearly two hours. Tomlinson, who is touring Latin America and Europe, performed solo for the first time in Colombia. This time with his album walls. She had already set foot on national ground when he was part of the One Direction band.

Among the songs that Tomlinson delivered to his fans were heard we made it, with which he opened his recital; Two Of Us, Always You, Too Young and Fearless Y Only The Braveamong others.

The 30-year-old entertainer also pleased his female fans and performed One Direction songs like Drag Me Down, Little Black Dress Y Through The Dark.

From Colombia Louis left for Costa Rica where thousands of teenagers were also waiting for him to see him up close and for the first time.

Another former member of One Direction who will arrive in Colombia this year is Harry Styles, who will offer a concert in November. Harry is undoubtedly the most successful and famous artist that has come out of the band that was formed after its members participated individually in the English version of the talent reality show The Factor