Entertainment

Young Colombians cried and shouted for Louis Tomlinson ex One Direction

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Louis Tomlinson, 30, was part of the band One Direction

Louis Tomlinson, 30, was part of the band One Direction

Photo: LEONARDO SANCHEZ

Screams so deafening that at times they overshadowed the voice of the British Louis Tomlinson former band member One direction, They were heard last Friday night at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, where some 14,000 people attended the singer’s concert.

Attendees, mostly under the age of 25, cried, screamed and hummed the songs from start to finish for nearly two hours. Tomlinson, who is touring Latin America and Europe, performed solo for the first time in Colombia. This time with his album walls. She had already set foot on national ground when he was part of the One Direction band.

You may also be interested: Harry Styles, ex One Direction, would expect his first child with Olivia Wilde

Among the songs that Tomlinson delivered to his fans were heard we made it, with which he opened his recital; Two Of Us, Always You, Too Young and Fearless Y Only The Braveamong others.

The 30-year-old entertainer also pleased his female fans and performed One Direction songs like Drag Me Down, Little Black Dress Y Through The Dark.

From Colombia Louis left for Costa Rica where thousands of teenagers were also waiting for him to see him up close and for the first time.

Here the news that are trending in entertainment

Another former member of One Direction who will arrive in Colombia this year is Harry Styles, who will offer a concert in November. Harry is undoubtedly the most successful and famous artist that has come out of the band that was formed after its members participated individually in the English version of the talent reality show The Factor

Follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard ► Dolph Lundgren defends Mera’s actress and talks about her work in Aquaman: “She’s wonderful, I had a great experience” | Johnny Depp | Cinema and series

19 mins ago

What Happened on June 4th in Pop History

19 mins ago

VIDEO: As Derek Jeter’s tender daughter tries to tell

30 mins ago

Natasha Bedingfield compares Masked Singers tour to Broadway show

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button