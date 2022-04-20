Young Cuban delivery man dies in Havana

The young Cuban delivery man Rayniel Pimienta, better known as El Yeye, died in Havana on Monday, as confirmed by several reports from his friends through social networks.

According to the publications dedicated to him to say goodbye, his body was found in the room of his own house after, presumably, an attempt on his life. “Brother, he woke up hanged in his room, nobody knows anything,” Osmany Friol Méndez said on Facebook.

A note shared on the Radio Ragga Morffa Facebook page ensures that the news of his departure left El Cerro in mourning. “EPD. Another of our deliverers who is leaving us, El Yeye. Uffff, today El Cerro is in double mourning”, reads next to an image of the young man.

For their part, on the El Repartero page they left more details about the unfortunate event and assured that many of those who knew him could not even say goodbye to him before his sudden departure.

As they explain, El Yeye had the opportunity to work with reggaeton players of the stature of El Negrito, Kokito and Harrison, also young exponents of the urban genre on the island.

“Oh my black when I go to the channel and I don’t see you, asere, how I’m going to miss you my blood… rest in peace Yeyito they are always and will be 15”. “WOW my pretty boy, what happened to you? I will not be able to enjoy your music anymore, my goodness, what an ugly news, my condolences to your mom, your friends and the rest of the family. May God allow you to light the path of all those people you loved, light and progress to your spirit, “wrote some people who knew him.

“Final, good boy, why would he have done that?” “What a big sadness”. “My brother’s mother, I really don’t believe it, I had barely spoken with the asere, I don’t believe it,” others added.

Less than a week ago, the Cubita NOW newsroom reported another case of suicide in Havana where a young man in his 30s jumped from an eight-story building located in the popular council of Santa Felicia, in the northern part of the municipality. Marianao, in Havana.

Some residents of the area confirmed the fact through social networks and identified the victim. “The boy did not live there, he lived by Tropicana,” said Eliane Alarcón López. “From pin, to think that we went to high school together and lived part of life. Paschal of pin. EPD, force your mother ”, added the user Yandrés Marcel who shared studies with the deceased.

“I know him, the boy’s name was Alexander Pascual, he was 33 years old and lived in 49 between 74 and 76,” argued Internet user Daniela Díaz Rodríguez, who reported that the victim suffered from schizophrenia, a serious mental illness that affects the way in which how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.

Other users mentioned the misery of Cubans as a possible cause of the event and lamented that the country is under a dictatorship that forces its citizens to make unfortunate decisions.

“Hunger and desperation together with murderous communism make human beings go crazy and prefer death to continue working, it is a shame, but it is the harsh and cruel reality. LONG LIVE FREE CUBA COUNTRY AND LIFE”. “Poor sir, who knows how bad it would be for him to do such a thing. Oh, my Cuba and the Cubans, God, do something please. Rest in Peace”, regret some netizens.

