Young Cuban mother dies of dengue in Havana

A young woman cuban mother passed away this weekend victim of dengue in Havana, according to people close to the family.

Yailen Mesa’s death was confirmed by the user who identifies himself on Facebook as Piter Gamez, who expressed in a publication this Sunday that she would take care of them from heaven.

“My little sister, you do not know the pain I feel for your departure, there are no words to tell you how much we are going to miss you, you will always remain in my heart. I love you very much. EPD, Yailen Mesa. You will always take care of us from heaven, my little sister, ”Gamez expressed in his moving message on the social network.

Capture Facebook/Piter Gamez

The political prisoner and activist Stephen Rodriguezwho was his neighbor in Havana, confirmed the news on his Facebook profile.

“Unfortunately, the loss of a young woman from my neighborhood due to dengue, Yailen Mesa. My condolences to your mom and brother. She leaves small children because of a government that is dying her town and does nothing, “she lamented.

Capture Facebook / Esteban Rodríguez

In the comments to Gamez’s publication, an Internet user said that the young woman worked as a private hairdresser.

Until the time of writing this note, no further details about Mesa and the cause of his death had emerged.

In the last week, the Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda denied in the session of the National Assembly of People’s Power that the Cuban health system is collapsed due to dengue cases and blamed the critical hospital situation on “specific organizational problems.”

Portal Miranda assured in his speech that “there is no collapse in the services, beyond any specific organizational problem that we may have in some of our institutions.”

He also accused the “enemies of the revolution” of positioning in social networks the opinion matrix that the Cuban health system is collapsed, “which is totally unreal,” he said.

He added that “Cubans know dengue well, it is not a new disease in the country, which has been endemic to Cuba for years, as it is also in the region of the Americas due to the characteristics of the climate. Every year we have to face the transmitting vector and the patients in the country”.

He insisted that in the country there is plenty of experience in dealing with the control of the mosquito and the sick, and that last year it was faced together with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that the current dengue epidemic is not the worst situation that the country has faced, since the infestation rate is below other more critical moments.

“Cuba has proven to be a strength in confronting the vector over the years,” said Minister Portal Miranda.

However, in that same week, the island’s health authorities admitted that the risk of mosquito spread Aedes aegypti is high right now in Cubawhere every 150 homes, on average, a focus of the dengue-transmitting insect has been detected

At the moment the mosquito infestation index is 0.66 in the country, a figure that makes it even more Complex national epidemiological contextrecognized the official media Cubadebate the national director of Surveillance and Anti-Vector Control, Madelaine Rivera Sánchez.

The specialist explained that the index to evaluate the entomological risk, and that “allows to determine security”, is less than 0.1, which represents the detection of one focus or less of the vector among 1,000 inspected homes.

Holguín -with an infestation rate of 1.23-, Camagüey (1.06), Pinar del Río, Santiago de Cuba, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, Las Tunas (with rates between 0.76 and 0.77) and Havana (0.74) are the territories with “greater incidence of the focal point of the vector, he pointed out.

This year has been the one in which more foci of Aedes aegypti has contributed in the last 15 years, with an increase of 21.7% compared to a similar stage in 2021, but the lack of supplies for fumigation does not allow it to deal with the spread of the mosquito in Cuba.

Rivera acknowledged to the aforementioned media that, given the impossibility of undertaking a massive fumigation, the only possible actions to stop the spread of the mosquito will be aimed at destruction of breeding sites.

The resource limitations faced by the country’s public health system to combat the dengue transmitting agent has led to an alarm situation in the face of the risk of contracting the disease.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Health, until July 10 in the country there were 3,036 cases of denguewith circulation of serotypes 1, 2 and 3 of the virus.

Recent reports reported an increase in dengue in pediatric patients. In days gone by, he lamented the death of two Cuban girls from hemorrhagic denguethe most severe form of this disease.

Likewise, in the middle of this month, the death by hemorrhagic dengue of a Cuban doctor who was pregnant in the city of Camagüey.