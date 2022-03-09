Young Dominican in serious condition due to gunshot

A Dominican student identified as Luis Manuel Monsanto, 18, is in serious condition after being shot in the Bronx on Sunday night by New York police officers.

According to police information, the young man was shot for “attempting to have driven towards a police officer.” According to the version, Monsanto ran several red lights in the Bronx and the police managed to stop him on Boston Road and East 165th Street.

The head of the New York Police Department, Kenneth Corey, reported that the young man was driving a Jeep brand vehicle, when two undercover police vehicles ordered him to stop. They reported that Monsanto was accompanied by more men in the vehicle.

Corey said the truck had backed up and then “accelerated straight” toward the officers before they opened fire, hitting the teen in the head.

“Officers moved to approach the vehicle when the driver backed up and struck one of the police vehicles and then accelerated in the direction of an officer who fired at the Jeep,” the NYPD chief said.

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, spoke about what happened, saying: “The vehicle was driven directly towards the police officer and in the days when vehicles are used in terrorist attacks.”

The New York Post reported that Mayor Adams had reviewed body camera footage of the encounter as the young man had backed up in the vehicle and that it was “a clear attempt to drive toward a police officer.”

“We’re dealing with a different time in policing,” the mayor added, referring to terrorists who used vehicles in their attacks, similar to the fatal incident in Manhattan in 2017.

Luis Manuel’s father, Eddy Monsanto, affirmed that his son is in serious condition and stable.

Luis Manuel Monsanto is under arrest at the center where he is assisted and faces several charges, including attempted murder of police officers and criminal possession of a weapon (the Jeep).