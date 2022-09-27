Young Dominican woman faces an alleged sexual aggressor

A young woman of Dominican origin and resident in Queens, New York, has made the story viral on TikTok in which she tells how she freed herself from an alleged sex offender who chased her on her way home on a Tuesday morning.

Ángel Domínguez, a real estate executive, said that on September 20, when she was returning home after doing her exercise routine in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, she noticed that someone was looking at her strangely.

“But I didn’t pay much attention to it, because it’s New York and there are a lot of interesting people here,” Domínguez told Univision while assuring that the subject was kept vigilant.

The young woman said that “because I have a lot of faith in God, something inside me said: ‘Look around you.’ And I did and I saw the face of the lord and my blood turned cold,” she added.

To help her instinct, Domínguez took out her cell phone and by the reflection of the screen she located her pursuer, who had already crossed to the side of the street where she was walking.

“It looks like he ran after me because he thought I was going to run away and when he grabbed me, he grabbed my arms like this. And as I tell you, I have a lot of faith in God, I don’t know how, but immediately after he grabbed me, I took off and screamed… I yelled at him: Get off me!”, explained the young woman when recounting the encounter with the aggressor.

She indicated that when she realized that the subject wanted to sexually assault her, an energy arose in her, a rage, which caused her to hurl insults at the man, which frightened him and made him flee the place. She for her part was calling 911 and running after him to record it.

Action that earned him a reproach from his mother upon arrival, due to the risk to which he was exposed, “but that was my reaction. I didn’t think about it,” was Angel’s response.

“I wanted him to be recognized, because I didn’t want him to go away immune. It can be a risk for my neighborhood”said the young woman, who unfortunately could not capture the subject’s face, although she was able to communicate with the police.

After this experience, Domínguez tells both men and women, “use your eyes, and your ears”, since “if I had been distracted, I would not have realized that that man was looking at me strangely that day. That is why I tell you: try to notice everything you can, everything around you, even if it is daytime, even if you are four blocks from your house, pay attention”, explained the young woman who has now enrolled in boxing classes, to be fitter and more willing to defend yourself.

The video he filmed a few minutes after living that nightmare, which he posted on his TikTok account @angelsciti already has two million views, Univision rescues.