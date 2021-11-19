Young farmers from Trentino: an additional 8.7 million euros will arrive from the Province. All you need to know – Chronicle

TRENTO. Today the provincial government, on the proposal of the councilor for agriculture Giulia Zanotelli, has taken steps to integrate the PSR of the Province, modifying the criteria and methods of implementation of the measure 6.1.1.

“These new and important resources will specifically support our young farmers in the delicate settlement phase – are the words of the councilor Zanotelli -. Precisely for this reason we have decided to open two further new calls: already from 1 December 2021 it will be possible apply for the first, while for the second the questions will open from 1 September 2022. I would then like to underline – these are Zanotelli’s conclusions – that we also wanted to integrate the objectives requested in the ‘business plan’, with particular attention to short supply chains and local markets, innovation and digitization, as well as the circular economy and renewable energy. “

It is also proposed to increase the deadline for applying to 24 months from the date of setting up of the young farmer, which is formally subject to approval by the Commission.

The resolution provides for an increase of the total financial endowment by 8,769,113.22 euros of which 1,429,719.53 will go to supplement the endowment of the last call opened in 2021, while 7,339,393.69 euros coming from the EURI – a total load of the EU – will be divided as follows: 4 million on the tender that will open from next 1 December and 3,769,113.22 euros on the tender scheduled for 1 September 2022.

Expiration

These are the deadlines for collecting the applications for the two calls:

for 2021 from 1 December 2021 and until 30 April 2022

for 2022 from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022

Mode

Applications must be submitted electronically by accessing the portal of the provincial agricultural information system at the following address.

For info

Provincial Economic and Agricultural Policy Office: telephone 0461-499463.