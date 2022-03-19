Young girl becomes the second fatality after a house fire in the Hilario Sánchez neighborhood

In the Fernando Vélez Páiz hospital, she surrendered to death, yesterday, Tuesday, the young Natalie Charlotte Martinez Peralta15, due to the serious burns he suffered on January 4, when his grandparents’ house caught fire due to the explosion of two butane gas tanks in the Hilario Sánchez neighborhood, District IV of Managua.

With Natalie Martínez, there were two victims of the incident, after her grandmother María de Jesús Bermúdez Nicaragua, 85, died on January 11, due to the burns she suffered when she was trapped by the flames since she was moving in a wheelchair , and managed to get out until she was rescued by a daughter-in-law.

Doña María Bermúdez expired in the same Fernando Vélez Páiz hospital, despite the specialized care that the doctors and other staff provided her for 8 days after the fire.

During the fire, Terencio de Jesús Martínez, 75, Natalie’s grandfather and husband of María Bermúdez, and her 47-year-old daughter-in-law Rebeca de los Santos Hernández, who have already been discharged, were also burned.

Others who suffered burns and were treated at the same Fernando Vélez Páiz hospital are the minors Naomi, 8 years old, and Nayelis Martínez, 14 years old, sisters of the deceased Natalie Martínez Peralta.

In addition to suffering the unfortunate deaths, the family also lost everything because the house was completely consumed by the flames.