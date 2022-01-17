Young Indonesian guy makes a million dollars selling his selfies as NFTs

Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a 22-year-old computer science student from Semarang, Indonesia, has sold nearly 1,000 selfies in the form of NFTs on the OpenSea marketplace. Ghozali claims to have taken self-portraits for five years – between the ages of 18 and 22 – to capture his time in college.

“Uploading my photo to NFT lol”

Ghozali took selfies, sitting or standing in front of his computer, then converted them to NFTs and uploaded them to OpenSea in December 2021, pricing each NFT selfie at $ 3, without really expecting buyer interest. While monetizing his expressionless images, Ghozali has declared:

“You can do whatever you want with it, but please don’t abuse my photos or my parents will be very disappointed in me. I believe in you guys, so please take care of my photos.”

Ghozali’s OpenSea profile. Source: OpenSea

Far beyond its wildest expectations, Ghozali’s NFT offering exploded when some prominent members of the cryptocurrency community began promoting the token:

“Ghozali happened … the year of Ghozali @Ghozali_Ghozalu”

Ghozali happened … the year of Gozali @Ghozali_Ghozalu pic.twitter.com/HKOw7FZddj – Arnold Poernomo (@ArnoldPoernomo) January 12, 2022

On Friday, a Ghozali NFT was sold for 0.247 Ether (ETH) worth $ 806 at the time of purchase, reporting AFP. The young entrepreneur also added a touch of personalization by providing some background information to individual selfies.

“Every #NFT photo I take has a story behind it. This photo was taken during the second dose of the vaccine.”

every #NFT photo I take has a story behind This photo was taken during the second corona vaccine https://t.co/pZfJKoKuc9 – Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 11, 2022

According to a report by Lifestyle Asia, some Ghozali NFTs were sold for 0.9 ETH, valued at around $ 3,000. The Ghozali collection subsequently achieved a total trading volume of 317 ETH, equivalent to over a million dollars. The young artist also made his first tax payment based on this income through OpenSea:

“This is my first tax payment in my life.”

“Congratulations, Ghozali! Here is a link where you can register your TIN: http://pajak.go.id/id Check this link for more information on the TIN: https://pajak.go.id/index.php/id/syarat-pendaftaran-nomor-pokok-wajib-pajak-0 If you need help, kindly ask @kring_pajak We wish you good luck in the future. “

this is my first tax payment in my life https://t.co/VDa8KYYPGs – Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 14, 2022

Related: DappRadar: NFT sales and blockchain games on the rise, despite recent market crash

Despite the recent weak performance of the cryptocurrency market, the NFT market and the blockchain gaming sector continue to experience high volumes of transactions.

As reported by Cointelegraph, DappRadar data shows that since Q3 2021 the number of active unique wallets connected to decentralized NFT applications on Ethereum has grown by 43%. In addition, the money generated from NFT trading increased from $ 10.7 billion in Q3 2021 to $ 11.9 billion in the first 10 days of 2022.