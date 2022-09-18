Young Iranian woman arrested for violating dress code dies

A 22-year-old Iranian woman, in a coma after being detained in Tehran by morality police, died on Friday, official television and her family announced, sparking outrage among activists calling for justice.

Mahsa Amini was visiting the Iranian capital with her family when she was arrested on Tuesday by the special police unit, which is responsible for enforcing the strict clothing rules imposed on Iranian women, such as the obligation to cover their hair.

to receive explanations

Tehran police said in a statement Thursday that Amini had been detained along with other women to receive “explanations and instructions” about the dress code. “Suddenly, she suffered a heart problem… she was immediately taken to the hospital,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, he passed away and his body has been transferred to the medico-legal institute,” state television said on Friday.

The police confirmed the death in a statement highlighting that “no” there was “physical contact” between the agents and the woman.

Mahsa Amini “as well as a certain number of people, due to wearing inappropriate clothing, was taken to one of the police headquarters”, but “suddenly fainted when she was with other people in a meeting room”, it said. the same source.

State television showed excerpts from a video showing a room, visibly at the police station, where numerous women appear. One of them, introduced as Mahsa Amini, gets up to argue with a “governess” and then collapses from her.

In another excerpt, the emergency services transport the woman’s body in an ambulance.

Persian media, such as the IranWire website or the Shargh Daily newspaper, collect statements from her family stating that she was transported to the hospital in a coma hours after her arrest and that she was now dead.