young Italian designer dies at the age of 28

The Italian designer Federica Cavenati, who lived and worked in London together with her partner, Marco Capaldo, died at the age of 28.

Federica Cavenati was best known for having founded the brand in 2017 16Arlington, right together with his partner. The name chosen by the couple was a tribute to their first British studio and apartment.

As reported by British Vogue and the newspaper “La Repubblica”, the 28-year-old’s family confirmed that the death occurred following a “short and sudden” illness.

Family members issued a joint statement with the brand founded by the designer, who was affectionately called Kikka.

“Kikka was a white light, with unmistakable energy, the most encouraging and strongly loyal friend that it could exist ”, we read in the moving memory.

Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez: many superstars have loved 16Arlington

In recent years, Arlington had achieved some success thanks to its very 70s style. The brand founded by Federica Cavenati and Marco Capaldo had also been appreciated and worn by great personalities such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez.

“The fact that the 16Arlington atelier can no longer resonate with the laughter of Federica and the his boundless appetite for creativity it is a tragic loss for all those who have had the good fortune to know it ”, continues the press release from the family and the fashion brand.

The American actress, director and screenwriter Lena Dunham, who recently starred in the film “Once upon a time in … Hollywood” directed by Quentin Tarantino, paid homage to Federica Cavenati: “She was the most chic bungler I’ve ever met”, the words of the artist, who spoke of a death happened about 3 weeks ago despite the news only leaked in the last few hours.