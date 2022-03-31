Young man collected cans for nine months to buy a Nintendo Switch

Playing video games is an expensive hobby, especially for those who choose Nintendo as their favorite company, since the Japanese firm is famous for not lowering the prices of its consoles and its titles, which is why the story of a young man named Benjamín Mallea has become an inspiring example for his locality.

Benjamín is from the commune of Lo Prado in the city of Santiago, Chile, who wanted to buy a Nintendo Switch, whose prices in his country range from $350,000 to $460,000 Chilean pesos, about $449.75 and $591.10 dollars, so he decided to to collect cans on the street and then sell them to a recycling site.

The young Chilean’s work was hard because he spent nearly 300 days to collect the containers on the street until he achieved his goal, as his sister announced on her Instagram account: “Today, finally, ‘Benjamon’ has your Nintendo Switch! After 9 months of collecting cans, he managed to collect about 495 kg to achieve his goal!”.

In his publication we can see the young man sitting next to his new console, which premiered with the game ‘The Legend of Zelda Breath Of The Wild’, which is considered one of the best video games in history, which, in his country , is priced at $59,990, $77 dollars.

In the post there are also photos where Benjamin is seen carrying a large sack of cans with another person, a notebook in which he kept his accounts and a video where he unboxes the console.

Even the authorities of his municipality congratulated him with a message on his Instagram account: “It happened! We share with you the odyssey of Benja, a young Lopradino who, after collecting, selling and crushing 495 kg of cans, achieved his goal of buying a Nintendo Switch”.

“It took him almost a year, but he did it and it seemed tremendously important to us to share his story, because it reflects that the effort bears fruit. Big Ben! I wish we all had your perseverance and discipline, “they concluded.

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO