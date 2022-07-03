Young man confesses that he was the decoy of MS-13 in the shooting murder of a minor | Univision Crime News
Several indictments filed in federal courts in the United States describe a typical strategy of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) to murder their victims: use women as decoy to take those he believes are “rivals” or “traitors” to remote places, where He attacks them with shots and machetes.
For the first time, one of these women She will be sentenced in this country for her crime. This is Lidia Del Carmen Rodríguez, who was 16 years old when she tricked Jasson Medrano Molina, 15, into entering a wooded area of New York, where he was shot five times, including in the head.
Del Carmen, who is being tried as an adult, is now 19 years old, remains in custody and is listed by prosecutors as an “associate” of the MS-13 Leeward Locos Salvatruchas clique.
She herself called 911 after the murder, which occurred in the early hours of August 7, 2019, to cooperate with Suffolk County Police (SCPD) detectives.
He told them over the phone that he had information about the murder and spoke with officers at an SCPD compound. There she confessed that she and two members of MS-13 agreed to kill Medrano Molina “because they believed he was a member of a rival gang.” the neighborhood 18.
His plan was to invite the boy and two other people to go from Coney Island to Central Islip, where they stopped to buy drinks at a 7-Eleven store. She then told them that she needed to go to the bathroom and went into a wooded area. Minutes later, she sent the victim a Facebook message letting him know that she had hurt herself and needed help. When the three arrived at the place, Two masked subjects appeared, one with a gun and the other with a baseball bat.
The three ran, but the gang members focused on chasing Medrano Molina. Before the boy made it to safety at the 7-Eleven, he was shot several times with a .40-caliber pistol and one of the shots hit him in the head, according to the autopsy.
This is how he described his crime
Del Carmen Rodríguez and her accomplices intended to rise through the ranks of MS-13, prosecutors say.
Detectives also arrested one of the attackers. On her cell phone and on the young woman’s there was a conversation in which he asked her where the victim was, how many were with him and finally they asked the young woman to trick him into the woods.
Del Carmen Rodríguez confessed her participation in the murder from the first interview she had with the detectives on the night of August 16, 2019, reads a statement prepared by Joel Contreras, an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
At the end of the interrogation, the young woman was arrested and transferred to a juvenile prison. In January she was transferred to a prison for adult women.
The girl pleaded guilty this week in a court in the Eastern District of New York to a charge of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm that caused the death of a person. She is pending the scheduling of her sentencing date.
“It is my sincere hope that the family of this young victim can find some comfort in knowing that the individuals responsible for this crime have been brought to justice,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.
For his part, Rodney K. Harrison, commissioner of the Suffolk County Police (SCPD), declared that the “senseless violence” of the Mara Salvatrucha “is incomprehensible” and that is why they will continue to fight it.
“This attack had the potential to take even more lives and we must send a message to this criminal organization that regardless of your age, if you act like an adult, you will pay the price as such,” Harrison warned in the statement.
In October 2021, José Omar Sorto Portillo, also a member of the Leeward Locos Salvatruchas, pleaded guilty to the murder of Medrano Molina and his sentence is pending.