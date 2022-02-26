Young man copied Selena Gómez’s signature for his INE and his professional title

News



When we thought we had seen everything, social networks come out with more nonsense. A young Mexican woman went viral after sharing a video on her TikTok account in which she showed her INE (something like her identity card in Chile) and her professional title They have the signature copied from Selena Gomez.

Her name is Karla Perales (@aykarly.com), and according to what she said, she was not prepared at the time of going to get her identification, since she did not have her own signature, so he decided to plagiarize the singer’s signature. In this way, it became her official seal for all kinds of documents.

“Thinking about the time I did not prepare a signature for my INE and the only thing that occurred to me at the time was to sign with the signature of Selena Gómez. And now it’s in my title. Oops”, wrote in the short.

Quickly, the video went viral throughout the Chinese social network, reaching more than half a million views and 78.1 thousand likes.