Young man dies in the middle of a shooting in Monte Cristi

A young woman was shot dead in the middle of a shootout in Monte Cristi province.

The victim was identified as Rachel Estevez34 years old, from the community of Ranchadero, belonging to the municipality of Guayubín, in the province of Montecristi.

According to information collected at the scene two men got into an argument which subsequently led to a shooting confrontation, where the young woman was shot in the chest.

Members of the National Police, the prosecutor’s office and the forensic doctor appeared at the scene to remove the body.

The body of Raquel Esteves is in the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), in Santiago, to carry out the corresponding studies.

Meanwhile, the two men who carried out the shooting were identified as: Rolando Díaz, from Guayubín and Roberto Ramos. This last attempt to flee out of the country and was arrested at the Cibao International Airport.

So far they are under arrest, for research purposes.

In the early hours of this Monday, the detainees will be brought to justice.

The reasons why the two men started the argument are unknown.