News

Young man dies in the middle of a shooting in Monte Cristi

Photo of Zach Zach43 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

A young woman was shot dead in the middle of a shootout in Monte Cristi province.

The victim was identified as Rachel Estevez34 years old, from the community of Ranchadero, belonging to the municipality of Guayubín, in the province of Montecristi.

According to information collected at the scene two men got into an argument which subsequently led to a shooting confrontation, where the young woman was shot in the chest.

Members of the National Police, the prosecutor’s office and the forensic doctor appeared at the scene to remove the body.

The body of Raquel Esteves is in the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif), in Santiago, to carry out the corresponding studies.

Meanwhile, the two men who carried out the shooting were identified as: Rolando Díaz, from Guayubín and Roberto Ramos. This last attempt to flee out of the country and was arrested at the Cibao International Airport.

So far they are under arrest, for research purposes.

In the early hours of this Monday, the detainees will be brought to justice.

The reasons why the two men started the argument are unknown.

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach43 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

La Jornada – AMLO, in favor of the PRI proposal on expanding the presence of FA

11 mins ago

Ukrainian forces multiplied the Russians by 8 in the lightning counteroffensive, acknowledges a senior Russian official

22 mins ago

Julio Herrera Velutini pays his $1 million bail in the case against Wanda Vázquez

33 mins ago

Woman told her family that she drowned the three children

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button