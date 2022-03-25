Young man disguised himself as a potato seller at a concert to enter the VIP area

Young woman disguises herself as a saleswoman to enter the VIP area of ​​the Christian Nodal concert | Photo: TikTok video capture via @anavareelaa

On March 18, the singer Christian Nodal gave a concert at the Juárez Baseball Stadium, located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, attended by one of his fans named Ana Varela, who went from being in the general area to the VIP with a trick quite quirky.

It was through her TikTok account where the young woman reported that she had paid 300 pesos for the ticket that was in the stands area, so she was very far from the stage, so she decided to get closer to the singer.

“I went to the man who sells beer and told him: ‘please lend me your clothes, I need to go there,'” the man told him to put it on, he even shared a photo with the green jacket, but pointed out that the subject He warned him that they were not being allowed to enter that area.

Ana tried to enter, but they told her that she could not enter the VIP area with that clothing, which was a black and white uniform. The Chihuahuan said that she left defeated, but then changed her mind: “I have always said ‘the one who perseveres reaches’, so I spoke with the one who sells dads and told him ‘it is up to you that I be in the VIP'”, this The man indicated that he could enter if he had a box of potatoes and gave him one.

“I ended up in the VIP area because the boy who lent me the parents let me in without paying him a peso. I was surrounded by all the fifís, who do have money, not like me, who am poor,” he continued.

Ana recalled that when she was already enjoying Nodal’s presentation, a couple of police officers approached her to ask her for two bags of papas and she, without knowing the price, sold them for $100 pesos. She finally commented: “and well, all this stuff was to yell at Nodal to ‘tattoo my name’”.

In her publication, the young woman explained her motivation for sneaking in: “Now, it’s not that I don’t want to pay the $10,000 pesos for the VIP area, what happens is that I’m saving.”

In addition, he said that it was not the first time he had done it: “once I came to this same stadium where Christian Nodal is performing and that time Bad Bunny performed. I paid $50 pesos to the one who sells beers to get in later and he got me in, I was literally dragging myself on the ground to see Bad Bunny and I ended up in front of him.

Continue reading the story

Of everything he related, he shared small videos on his TikTok account as proof that it was not a lie, so you can see how, at first, he was in the stands, then when he dressed up as a beer seller, then when he talked with that of the parents and even when he yelled at Nodal.

Her posts generated comments such as: “I want to be your friend”, “I’m glad you did it”, “I already know how to enter the VIP”, “I work organizing events, thanks for the tip to reinforce security”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Laura Bozzo and her incredible transformation, before and after putting on makeup