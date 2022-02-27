Young man loses two legs after eating leftover Chinese food | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The case of a 19-year-old who lost both his legs after eating leftover Chinese food was brought to the medical community by the New England Journal of Medicine.
There, the alarming story of the young man who, 20 hours before his admission had been in good health, was subjected to a study so that the doctors gave his diagnosis and discovered what caused his sudden and rapid collapse of your medical condition.
After eating rice, chicken, and leftover lo mein from a Chinese restaurant, the patient developed abdominal pain and nausea. He had several episodes of vomiting. He then developed chills, generalized weakness, and diffuse muscle aches that progressively worsened.
Symptoms developed by the young man who lost two legs
The young man, whose identity has not yet been identified, also developed chest pain, shortness of breath, headache, stiff neck and blurred vision. Over time his skin took on a purple coloration.
Seeing his condition go from bad to worse, a friend took him to the emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
“Upon examination, he appeared pale, anxious and moderately distressed,” the publication explained. “He answered questions appropriately and was oriented as to his person, place, time and situation.”
The young man’s situation began to deteriorate rapidly, and his organs began to fail.
This was the disease that the young man who lost both legs had
The patient had a bacterial disease called Neisseria Meningitidis, which was discovered after a series of blood and urine tests. He was also diagnosed with sepsis, a condition caused by infection and leading to gangrene. All his fingers and both legs had to be amputated so that the disease would not spread throughout his body.
According to WebMD, leftover food should be refrigerated within two hours after being removed from a heat source to decrease the risk of bacterial food poisoning.
And, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), l Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for three to four days.
How to prevent similar contamination
Frozen foods, on the other hand, can be kept for three months.
Bacteria can grow quickly on leftover food, especially when stored at room temperature.
When food is cooked or purchased and not eaten immediately, there is a risk that bacteria and other microorganisms will grow.
Although the effects of eating leftovers are not always as horrible as in the case of this 19-year-old who lost both legs after eating leftover Chinese food, it could lead to various diseases.