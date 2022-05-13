Young man received a fake bill of $50 pesos with the face of Juan Gabriel

He discovered that his $50 pesos bill was fake when he saw Juan Gabriel’s face | Photo: TikTok video capture via @eduaralanplum

A young man named Alan Vargas shared a video on his TikTok account in which he shows a $50 peso bill from the F1 family that instead of having the portrait of José María Morelos y Pavón had an image of Juan Gabriel.

In his post titled “They gave me a very rare ticket, rare”, The young man shows the back of the paper money in which the image of the aqueduct of Morelia, Michoacán, and the monarch butterflies can be seen, and mentions: “chale, gang, they just gave me a fake bill, all for not checking it at the moment” .

Alan continued: “As I check it right now, well, its little windows, its butterflies and when I turn it over, don’t suck, this dude is Juan Gabriel!” and yes, in the image of the bill you can see the face of ‘Divo de Juárez’.

The publication generated several hilarious comments such as: “you turn it over and ‘I have no money or anything to give'”, “it is for exclusive use in Noa Noa”, “when you want to spend it, it will sing to you: ‘but what a need'” , “that is not a counterfeit bill, it is the counterfeit ticket”.

In addition, other users offered him money for it, because they believe it is worth much more than $50 pesos, “brother, that is a work of art, it is worth much more”, “I will give you $1,000 for it”, “that ticket is now worth $500” , “You have to put that bill in a box, maybe in a few years it’s worth more than $50 pesos.”

The $50 pesos bills of the F1 family, which were put into circulation on May 6, 2013, are already living their last moments because little by little they are being replaced by those of the G family, which in the case of this denomination are the that have the drawing of the axolotl and that are very popular.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico, the most counterfeited paper money in 2021. It was the $500 pesos, of which 139,143 counterfeit pieces were registered; of the $50 pesos there were only 4,040. The agency reported that last year 258,597 pirate bills were seized, which represented a reduction of 2.3% compared to 2020, since there were 264,772 pieces.

