Young man rescued adrift in the United States in 2016 is accused of having murdered his mother on the high seas

New York – A man who was rescued in 2016 when floating on a raft adrift off the Atlantic coast of the United States was accused on Tuesday of having then killed his mother on the high seas in order to seize the family fortune.

Nathan Carman28, was arrested today in the state of Vermont for that crime, but prosecutors also hold him responsible for the death of his grandfather three years ago.

The Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement, considers that the two murders they were part of a scheme to obtain family money and property.

According to the indictment, in 2013, Carman shot and killed his grandfather. John Chakalos at his address in Windsor, Connecticut; and, in 2016, he ended the life of his mother, Linda Carmanafter which he sank the boat in which both were traveling on their alleged fishing trip in the nearby state of Rhode Island.

The young man was found and rescued eight days later by a ship while floating on a raft some 100 miles off the coast of neighboring Massachusetts.

Carman then assured that his ship had sunk and that he had done everything possible to find his mother, but from the beginning there were suspicions around him.

In 2019, a judge already agreed with an insurer by refusing to pay tens of thousands of dollars for the sinking of the boat, considering it proven that the man had made inadequate repairs and that he knew it was not safe.

The young man had previously been investigated for the death of his grandfather in 2013, although he was never charged and that alleged crime is also not among the charges announced today.

In recent years, Several of Carman’s relatives had publicly held him responsible for the murders in an attempt to amass a fortune of some $7 million.

In the charges filed today by the authorities, in addition to the murder of his mother, he is accused of crimes of fraud to try to get hold of money from the family and the amount of insurance.

If found guilty of the murder, Carman faces life in prison, while fraud crimes have sentences of up to 30 years, explained the Prosecutor’s Office.