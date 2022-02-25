Young man spends more than 700 thousand pesos in cosmetic surgeries to look ‘perfect’ | News from Mexico

Many people are left for perfection in social networks and think that they must have an ideal life and appearance to fit in, such is the case of Dale Saint Cullen, who spent more than 35 thousand dollars in order to change some aspects of his physique , approximately 717 thousand pesos, in aesthetic surgeries.

The 28-year-old underwent cosmetic surgery for the first time five years ago and said he was “brainwashed” by social media to the point of wanting to be perfect.

“On social media, I never realized it at the time, but I was looking at these people who looked perfect and I fell into this vicious cycle of chasing what wasn’t reality, it was completely fake.”

He is originally from the UK and traveled to Poland or Turkey for surgery. With him he carried photos that he saw on Instagram of people who, in his opinion, were perfect to show to doctors, indicates Milenio.

Dale Saint Cullen said that he has now realized that he will never achieve perfection and that you really have to love yourself from the inside.

Today he seeks to send a message to everyone and make them see that just as they are they must accept and love themselves.

“I’m 28 now and it seems like people on social media are getting younger and I’m worried about the effect it has on them. When you see all these reality TV stars and influencers and they look perfect, it can be really harmful to young people.. And when people encourage fans to get surgery or tell people to buy these products or get that perfect Hollywood smile, it’s crazy.”