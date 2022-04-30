Health

Young medical student attended his first surgery and something unexpected happened

Photo of Zach Zach46 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Sometimes nerves and emotion can play tricks on us, and this was the case of a medical student. In recent days, a video of TikTok very funny and anecdotal for a future doctor. Do you want to know what happened?

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach46 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

MP detains false gynecologist and requests the arrest of a man who pretended to be a doctor

1 hour ago

College of Surgeons holds elections

2 hours ago

A study indicates that countries with a ‘zero covid’ strategy have had better mental health in a pandemic

2 hours ago

here’s what changes from May 1st

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button