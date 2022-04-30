Young medical student attended his first surgery and something unexpected happened

Sometimes nerves and emotion can play tricks on us, and this was the case of a medical student. In recent days, a video of TikTok very funny and anecdotal for a future doctor. Do you want to know what happened?

YOU CAN SEE: Viral: Young man travels to Miami to meet his girlfriend and they leave him planted

It is true that being part of a medical surgery is very important for people who are about to finish their medical degree, and especially if it is the first time that you will have the experience of being able to operate on a patient with prestigious doctors. However, coming into contact with blood or internally visualizing a human body could cause unexpected things to happen.

A user of the platform TikTok He was encouraged to share one of his brother’s most important moments, since for the first time he would enter the surgery room to assist in an operation, in the images you can see different photographs that recount everything that happened.

At first, the young student appears with all the surgical implements, so much was his emotion that he decided to take advantage of the moment and take a photo with the doctors. Without imagining that he would pass out in the middle of the medical procedure, and his companions would take advantage of the moment to capture various snapshots of what happened.

In the clip you can see that he was helped and removed from the operating room, while some doctors could not contain their laughter at what happened. You can see in one of the images the paleness of the young man after fading, and at the end of the operation you can see some doctors recreating the situation.