Young Mexican calls for help to get his girlfriend out of Punta Cana

Enrique Perez Resendiz and his girlfriend Ana Alejandra Moraboth of Mexican nationality, left for Punta Cana in Dominican Republic to spend their vacations but they never imagined that everything would turn into a nightmare.

Ana Alejandra Mora Her health is serious and her boyfriend asks the Mexican authorities for help to be able to return to the country.

Enrique Perezgraduated from Autonomous University of Mexico City (UACM)posted on his account Twitter @eperez_mx that he and his girlfriend went on vacation to Punta Cana on March 26, however the next day she began to feel bad and went to the hotel doctor who referred her to a nearby clinic.

What happened to Ana Alejandra Mora?

Initially, according to her boyfriend’s version, they diagnosed her with vertiginous syndrome for what they considered did not require specialized or urgent care.

However, the next day (March 28) and after being treated by a specialist, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

As the days have gone by, the health of Ana Mora has worsened, which led Enrique Pérez to ask the president for help Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO)to the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard and other officials, as well as the media.

The Mexican’s request is due to the fact that the traveler’s insurance contracted with Universal Assistance can’t transfer them to Mexico because he has already exceeded the limit of medical expenses.

In response, the Mexico’s embassy He replied that since last Sunday the protection area has maintained constant communication with Enrique Perez and the clinic. “The latest report is: stable and under observation. Attentive to the medical center you chose, of your consent so that our compatriot can return “.

However, the Mexican published yesterday, Sunday, that he is experiencing a situation “Urgent life or death” because his girlfriend had a relapse and once again begs for help from the Mexican authorities to get them out of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

syndrome Guillain barre It is a disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The first symptoms are usually weakness and pain in the limbs, to the point of paralyzing the entire body.

These sensations can quickly spread to the point of needing a medical emergency. Most people with this condition require hospitalization.

Coml stated in previous tweets, neither I nor our families have those resources, and once the medical coverage that we contracted ends, I don’t know what will happen to #AnaAlejandra. Today the 3rd of #April Ana had a crisis so her transfer is #Urgent pic.twitter.com/MDCUVy13RG – Enrique Pérez (@eperez_mx) April 3, 2022

Collection for Ana Alejandra Mora

Due to the seriousness of the matter, the sister of Henry, Adriana Perezorganized a collection to raise funds for Ana Morabecause his life is in danger.

“My sister Adriana started a collection a few days ago to raise funds, but we are still a long way from achieving the goal. The call is also to the media, opinion leaders, politicians or any organization or institution that can help us,” Enrique said.

Finally, the Mexican Enrique Perez He is still waiting for support from the government and whoever joins the collection to save the life of his girlfriend, who is torn between life and death in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.