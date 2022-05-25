young Mexican ruined her tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert

Photo: Getty Images / TikTok video capture via @sammybrmz

“Come with me to see this sad story,” wrote a young woman from Monterey, Nuevo León, named Samantha Barbosa on her TikTok account along with a video in which you can see two tickets issued by the company Superboletos for the concert that Bad Bunny will give on December 3 at the Monterrey Arena.

The peculiarity of the tickets shown by Samantha is that both had the information deleted. She wrote about the video: “My tickets for Bad Bunny were filled with oil, everything was erased. Not even the sea is that salty, chale”.

The tickets for the concerts in Mexico of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the singer’s real name, were in high demand when they went on sale and are sold out, so they are very valuable for the artist’s fans, so the young woman received several tips, as if he went to the company to have them reprinted or set fire to them so that the data appeared.

In another video, the young woman explained how her tickets had been ruined: “People think I was in my kitchen and I wasn’t in my kitchen. I had them in their envelope, in a drawer in my room.”

“The thing is that, in that drawer, I didn’t realize, that I had a bottle of oil, one of those with which you remove your eyelashes. The boat spilled and I didn’t realize it, but one day when I was cleaning I took out the tickets and discovered that it was spilled and when I took it out, that’s what happened,” added Samantha Barbosa.

Finally, in a third video, the Bad Bunny fan said that the company that printed them had replaced them: “those from Superboletos took pity on me, I explained the situation to them and I already have my reprinted tickets.”

She is not the first social media user to document having her concert tickets ruined by accident, for example, in April @beeadt also showed off her oil-ruined tickets for one of Coldplay’s concerts in Mexico City.

The young woman, who was from Los Cabos, in Baja California Sur, pointed out that she went to Ticketmaster to request a reprint, but the company did not agree because she had to bring the four tickets she had bought, but she only brought the erased ones.

On the day of the concert, he appeared at the Foro Sol and asked those who check the tickets for help, and one of them called his superior, who set the tickets on fire and revealed the information and the barcode, so In the end, he was able to enter.

