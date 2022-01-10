“Young people born after the Soviet collapse want well-being” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Erika Fatland: but the riots are a gift for Putin and Moscow. Used the CSTO for the first time in 30 years

«Of all, Kazakhstan is the country that shares the longest border with Russia, so since 1991 Nazarbayev has had to be a friend of Moscow. But it is not a linear relationship at all ». If there is anyone who knows Kazakhstan well it is Erika Fatland, Norwegian writer and anthropologist who has visited it twice and talked about it in “Sovietistan” and “La Frontiera” (both edited by Marsilio)

Did you expect the situation to turn out like this?

“No. There had already been riots in 2011 But they were contained. Of course, it is interesting that they started in the same cities, on the Caspian Sea where the oil fields are located. But this time there is a difference ».

“They are not only economic but also political protests. Kazakhstan is one of the richest countries in Central Asia where the prices are the same as in Norway. But the social disparities are very strong. The memory of a father who told me “Do you see this country? It is so rich in oil, gas, uranium but I don’t have the money to buy books for my girls ”. An injustice no longer bearable ».

“The first factor concerns all regimes: the new generations are not prepared to endure the same deprivations as those born and raised in the shadow of the Soviet Union. In Kazakhstan, if you allow yourself to write something the government doesn’t like, you can end up in jail. And it is no coincidence that one of the first measures was to obscure the Internet. Young people must not see what is said outside the country. And the second reason has to do with the Russian neighbor ».

Putin sent military vehicles and men, officially on a peace mission. Do you have other aims?

«The destabilization of Kazakhstan is a gift for Moscow which can now enter the country and take control of the fields. It is the first time in 30 years that the CSTO (the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty, ed.) Has intervened. He did not go into action in Nagorno Karabakh, and neither did Lukashenko request intervention in Belarus. It is a turning point ».

Will this have an impact on the other “Stans”?

“Kazakhstan is twice the size of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan combined and is much richer in resources, with greater social disparities. But it’s not the most populous (Uzbekistan is), so it’s hard to say whether the Kazakh riots will have a ripple effect. Also, while censorship and oppression existed, I heard people more critical in Kazakhstan than in the other two Stans. Therefore it is difficult to make predictions ».