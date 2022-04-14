Young people do not (yet) see much interest in the metaverse

These numbers cast a shadow over the plans of Meta (formerly Facebook) and other companies that aim to contribute to the emergence of the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg’s group recently announced its intention to offer content creators the possibility of selling virtual objects to users of Horizon Worldsits main augmented reality platform.

Although young Americans do not yet show great interest in this technology, they could be interested in it through the prism of video games.

68% of teenagers surveyed describe themselves as gamers, which makes them the ideal target for companies wishing to invest in the metaverse.

If this digital space of the future is still in its infancy, video game players have already given it a certain depth. The proof with Fortnite. The game has been hosting virtual concerts for international stars like Travis Scott, Zara Larsson and Ariana Grande for two years now. Mega-events followed, each time, by tens of millions of players.

The cryptocurrencies and the NFT, two other blockchain-related innovations can also be gateways to the metaverse. But not for American teenagers. Only 11% and 8% of young people surveyed by Piper Sandler have, respectively, purchased virtual currencies or non-fungible tokens. However, many more are familiar with these new technologies… and therefore potentially to take the plunge.