Young people expand the market for their coffee brand | Others

A group of young Puerto Ricans met for dinner one night and at that meeting, the three friends made the decision to start a business related to the world of coffee.

The result of that talk was the beginning of a business journey that created the premium brand Café Perpetuum (which means forever in Latin), which has been selling through the online platform with the same name and which is now It is distributed in various stores in Puerto Rico.

“One day we went out to eat and the idea of ​​creating a business with a coffee brand was born, which later on we want to be recognized worldwide. We started looking for coffee roasters that were 100% Puerto Rican and we chose Hacienda San Pedro, who is in charge of packing our product,” explained Héctor Rivera, one of the owners of Café Perpetuum.

Rivera, a 20-year-old entrepreneur, joined his friends Christian González, 23, and Alexandra Rivera, 20, to promote and distribute the product grown on the Jayuya farms, both ground and grain.

“We started selling it on the website, here and in the United States. They ask us for a lot of coffee because they tell us that what is there is not of good quality and, in addition, there are many Puerto Ricans who want the product from Puerto Rico,” Rivera commented.

The coffee, which is sold in eight-ounce bags, will soon be distributed in two- and five-pound packages, to reach new markets, such as coffee shop-type commercial establishments around the island, restaurants and hotels.

“Apart from the ‘online’ store, we are already distributing in the metropolitan area and in towns such as Arecibo and Hatillo, as well as in gas stations and bakeries. Now we are waiting for the permits to distribute in a supermarket chain,” reported González.

Café Perpetuum is considered a gourmet grain that involves a stricter and more careful process than regular coffee, which begins with the selection of the grain 100% by hand, to ensure that the product is of high quality.

“In this way, a balanced flavor is achieved between the acidity and the sweetness of the coffee. On the Island there is a lot of growth in the coffee sector, it is a large industry, which can be seen in the activities in which more people are seen every day. People want to keep trying new brands, there is a large market in Puerto Rico and the United States,” Rivera commented.

The next step for the partners is that after beginning to distribute the gourmet coffee in different stores and being recognized in the country, they can establish their own premises to sell it and serve customers.

“In the long term we want to have a coffee shop, although we still don’t know where to put it, we are analyzing it. We will look for it to be a busy city with a different concept than what is out there,” González said.

Once they can comply with the growth and development plan in Puerto Rico, the group of partners is ready to evaluate the export of their product in the Anglo-Saxon market and the states where there are more Puerto Ricans and Hispanics consuming coffee.