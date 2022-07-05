Young people perceive that their physical and mental health has declined

The Mutua Madrilea and FAD Juventud foundations have published the “2021 Youth Barometer”. The data indicates that only 54.6% of young Spaniards perceive that their physical health is good, compared to 86.7% in 2017. 15.9% of those surveyed also admit to suffering from some mental disorder and 35% .4% state that they have ever had suicidal thoughts.

Although only half of those who recognized a mental illness consulted a doctor, 36.2% of young people received a clinical diagnosis. Half were depression (especially from the age of 25), anxiety and phobias, followed far behind by eating disorders (12.6%). Boys showed much more problems than girls with addictive substances (13.8% vs. 3.4%) although, overall, women had more mental health problems.

Consequently, it was found that the use of psychotropic drugs was widespread. One in four young people claimed to take them (half of them without a prescription).

Regarding psychosocial problems, the survey shows that they change according to age. Young people between the ages of 15 and 20 have, above all, difficulty concentrating (56%) and controlling their impulses; those between 20 and 24 years old feel restlessness and restlessness (47%), irritation, explosiveness and aggressiveness (38%), and from the age of 25, this type of feeling is less common (although they also feel sadness, decay and hopelessness).

It is striking, and relevant, that this population group usually suffers from fatigue and apathy (48%), fear and uncertainty about the future (45%), difficulties sleeping (44%) and restlessness and restlessness (42%), symptoms that are closely related to the stress caused by their work and studies (63%) and the economic situation (51.4%).

Regarding the future, they have objective reasons to be concerned, since Spain is the country around us with the highest youth unemployment figures (30%), according to the OECD, six times more than Japan (5%). Among those who work, low wages and temporary jobs collide with high housing prices. The result is that they have to continue living under the paternal roof until after the age of 30 (the Spanish Youth Council ensures that only 1.5 out of 10 young people can be emancipated).

To combat stress, young people turn to physical activity and entertainment; they often rely on their friends (especially in the 15 to 19 year old age group), but from the age of 25 the family is the great support. Half of those who think that their mental health is not well consult a specialist, especially a psychologist, followed by a family doctor and, finally, a psychiatrist. All in all, the youngest are the ones that use the fewest resources to combat stress, and resort, more than the other groups, to getting drunk, getting into fights and practicing risky sports.

The covid pandemic has also left its mark on the physical health of young people, at least in the perceived one, with a collapse of more than 30% of those who claim to feel well. This also translates into greater concern about their health status and an increase in self-medication (a third take medications without a prescription), but also in the consumption of drugs prescribed by the doctor (41% of young people take some prescription drug). Sometimes in the month).

To feel good, they try to lead a healthy lifestyle (more than 60% say they do), doing physical exercise and eating, hence nearly 19% (8% more than in 2017) follow some type of diet. However, almost a quarter have a disability (or chronic illness) that limits their activity and makes them feel discriminated against. The survey reveals that the health of Spanish youth is not going through a good time, and that discouragement in the face of an uncertain future weighs heavily: only 23% of young people think that the situation is going to improve.

In this survey of foundations Mutual Madrid Y FAD Youth 1,500 young people from all over Spain participated, with at least a secondary education level.

To access the report, click here.