Young people travel to England to represent Paraguay

The Mbarete National Youth Award 2022 was organized by the Office of the First Lady, the National Youth Secretariat and One Young Word.

The event sought to recognize young Paraguayan talents who will represent the country, for the first time, at the world summit promoted by the aforementioned international organization.

In this first edition, there were four designated categories: Innovation, Environmental Care, Women’s Empowerment and Social Volunteering. The Entrepreneurship category was left empty. The call was made last July and had a varied jury.

There were more than 170 applications, of which 17 were shortlisted, from 14 departments of the country; demonstrating “the talent, creativity and youth work” in our country, indicated the organizers.

In the end, there were five winners, from Asunción, Fernando de la Mora, Concepción and Yaguarón.

Those selected to represent the country are Patricio Muñoz, with Automated Irrigation (Innovation); Ninive Méndez, Composting Center (Care for the Environment); Alberto Núñez, Guerrilla Verde (Care for the Environment); Liliana Estigarribia, Girls Code (Women’s Empowerment); Alejandra Benegas and Genifer Servín, Yára Theater (Social Volunteering).

“We are awarding five young people who are not only going to be the future, but who today are making their homeland and are the present of the nation. They are the young mbarete that we have. We want to give them the opportunity to get to know other cultures, to come back more empowered and to be able to build the Paraguay that we want,” said the Minister of Youth, Édgar Colmán.

From Paraguay to the world

“That these young people commit to going to Manchester but also to be an example and to show that when youth propose something they can be protagonists and generate significant change not only in their communities, but throughout the country,” Colmán emphasized, in the award ceremony, last July.

The young compatriots already traveled to England at dawn this Sunday.

This is the first time that Paraguay participates. The idea came from the first lady, Silvana Abdo, who was personally in charge of making the contacts with the organization so that the project would materialize.

The members of the jury in charge of selecting the young people were Ramin Navai, ambassador of Great Britain in Paraguay; the wife of the Chinese-Taiwan ambassador in Paraguay, Melva A. De Gracia-Han; the coordinator of Governance Projects of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Víctor Vidal; Camilo Guanes, president of the Federation of Creative Industries of Paraguay, and Adriana Ortiz, executive director of the Itaú Foundation.

About the organization

Un Mundo Joven (original name in English: One Young World) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 based in London, United Kingdom, which brings together young leaders from around the world to develop solutions to the most pressing problems of the society.

A Young World organizes annual summits in different cities, where delegates from charities, non-governmental organisations, corporations and universities are joined by world leaders, who act as advisors to carry out the events.

Young leaders attending the summit for the first time are considered delegates. At the closing ceremony, delegates graduate as ambassadors and have the opportunity to join networks of ambassadors to continue their independent social and environmental initiative work outside of the summit.

Since the creation of Un Mundo Joven in 2010, hundreds of distinguished personalities have participated in the conference as trustees of the foundation. These illustrious personalities act as advisers to the young leaders.

Some of these famous people and notable figures are: Kofi Annan, Muhammad Yunus, Desmond Tutu, Vicente Fox, Meghan Markle, Gro Harlem Brundtland, Mary Robinson, Bob Geldof, Ellie Goulding, Emma Watson, Justin Trudeau, Arianna Huffington, Jamie Oliver, Bill Clinton, JK Rowling, Jack Dorsey, among others.