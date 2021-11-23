Young Platform and Satispay: Buying Bitcoin is easy

PRESS RELEASE

Young Platform, the leading Italian cryptocurrency exchange, integrates Satispay, the most important mobile payment system in Italy with over 2 million users, as a payment method within its platform.

Top up your wallet on Young Platform with Satispay

Thanks to this new integration, from today all Young Platform users will be able to top up your wallet directly with Satispay, instantly and for free.

From today, all Young Platform users will therefore have a new method available that goes alongside the possibility of recharging their wallet through the traditional bank transfer and credit card in order to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and the over 25 cryptocurrencies present on the platform.

Andrea FerreroYoung Platform CEO and Co-Founder said:

“Young Platform and Satispay are two Italian companies that share many points in common and we are confident that this integration will further simplify the life of our users. Our goal is to continue to offer our community new ways of accessing the cryptocurrency market: from today all this becomes even easier ”

New features on the way

Over the past few months, Young Platform has closed a € 3.5 million Series A round led by United Ventures and which was also attended by a pool of selected Italian and international investors and business angels, including Ithaca Investments, Luca Ascani as a scout by Accel, Max Ciociola and Pietro Invernizzi.

Declare Diego D’Aquilio, Young Platform Business Developer:

“Being the first crypto company to integrate Satispay is a source of great satisfaction for us”.

And he concludes: