Young Platform, from today you can buy Bitcoin with Satispay

Young Platform, the Italian cryptocurrency exchange, announces that from today it also integrates Satispay, the mobile payment system which in our country has over 2 million users. From today, users can use Satispay as a payment method for the purchase of Bitcoins.

Specifically, users will have one at their disposal new method that goes alongside the possibility of reloading your wallet through the traditional bank transfer and credit card in order to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and over 25 cryptocurrencies supported by the platform (here we explain how to buy cryptocurrencies on Young Platform).

“Young Platform and Satispay are two Italian companies that share many points in common and we are confident that this integration will further simplify the life of our users. Our goal is to continue to offer our community new ways to access the cryptocurrency market: from today all this becomes even easier.”, Declares Andrea Ferrero, CEO and Co-Founder of Young Platform.

“Being the first crypto company to integrate Satispay is a source of great satisfaction for us“, declares Diego D’Aquilio, Young Platform Business Developer.

“Swe are working to add more and more new features in the coming months that will allow our users to access Bitcoin and all the main cryptocurrencies: this integration with Satispay is just the starting point “, concludes D’Aquilio.

We also recently interviewed the guys from Young Platform, who took us on a little trip to the world of cryptocurrencies.