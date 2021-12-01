Young Platform launches a new feature: Christmas Gift Cards

Young Platform, one of the most important Italian cryptocurrency exchanges, has decided to reward its users – and its future users – with a new functionality: the Christmas Gift Card. It is a “virtual voucher” that can be spent on the platform to buy the 27 available cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Uniswap as well as DeFi coins and those related to the Metaverse.

How do Young Platform’s Christmas Gift Cards work?





The new Young Platform Christmas Gift Card

Source: exchange.youngplatform.com

Thanks to the Christmas Gift Cards it is possible to give cryptocurrencies to your friends, relatives and loved ones simply by connecting to the Young Platform official website, choosing the section dedicated to Christmas Gift Cards and then entering the amount you want to give and the greeting message. Payment can be made by credit or debit card and will come automatically generated a christmas card which will be sent by email to the lucky recipient.

Once received, the Card can be used on the Young Platform, upon registration, simply by entering the unique code on the ticket.

Young Platform CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Ferrero declares:

Young Platform was born with the ambitious mission of making the world of cryptocurrencies accessible, safe and why not fun. This new feature will allow anyone to give away cryptocurrencies to loved ones, allowing us to reach people who would never have bought Bitcoin before.

This new, interesting one feature it could be particularly interesting especially for those who prefer original gifts, personalized and in line with the latest ones trend of the market.