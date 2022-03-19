Young presenter of Cuban Television arrives in Miami

The presenter of Cuban Television, Carlos Alejandro Sanchez Rodriguezis in Miami and confirmed it on his social networks with images showing how good he feels in the city of the Sun.

Sánchez is a broadcaster and television presenter in Cuba. The young man has his own YouTube channel called Carlos Alejandro TV with 2.77K subscribers and an Instagram account that the official website Ecured considers among the “most influential in the country” with 34.7K followers.

According to the Ecured file, the Cuban communicator has dual nationality, he is also Italian. He was born in Camagüey, on January 15, 1998.

In the Cuban media, he worked at Radio Cadena Agramonte, CMHC Radio Camagüey, Television Camagüey with the Special Informative Magazine.

Sánchez has had occasional appearances on national television networks. Her work has been fundamentally in cultural and entertainment programs.

This case is added to that of other radio and television presenters in Cuba who have left the country in recent weeks.

Wednesday revealed the departure of Alejandro Quintana Morales. This young man is also a television and radio announcer and presenter, he confirmed that he arrived in Miami after crossing several borders of Central American countries.

Quintana said his trip was through Nicaragua. He arrived in the United States and argued that he is “one more of this massive exodus” of Cubans.

Upon his arrival in Miami, he said that I finally had the chance to feel free and express what you think without “speaking softly”.

“I am happy! Because I found in the arms of this other part of the family the warmth to feed my reasons for joy. (…) Finally, I can feel free,” he confessed.

Another Cuban television announcer who announced this week that he is on his way to freedom was Yunior Smith Rodríguez, who left Cuba and denounced influence peddling at the ICRT.

He said in a long message on his social networks that he emigrated with the intention of reaching the United States to escape “the rotten shit, the lies and the despair” that hits the people of Cuba.

However, his statements have been questioned by other Cubans, outside and inside the island, such as his namesake the announcer Yunior Morales, known for his criticism of the governmentwho accused him of “double standards”.

“You don’t convince me, you had to have said it here, for then to believe in you,” Morales said in a live broadcast on Facebook.