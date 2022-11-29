Young Rock on AB1: what’s in store for season 2 of Dwayne Johnson’s youth series? – News Series on TV

AB1 launches the broadcast of the second season of “Young Rock” on Monday, November 28, from 8:55 p.m. Here, Dwayne Johnson/The Rock fans continue their journey into the American superstar’s youth…

Event on AB1. From Monday, November 28, 2022, the channel will offer the second season of Young Rock every week at 8:55 p.m. This unprecedented salvo will be divided into twelve episodes of 26 minutes each.

The youth of Dwayne Johnson

As a reminder, the starting point of the series retracing the youth of the superstar actor in the cinema Dwayne Johnson is the following: “Candidate for the presidency of the United States for the election of 2032, the actor remembers his past during a talk show, thus looking at the different chapters of his life.

From his childhood in the rings within a united family with strong personalities that is immersed in the world of wrestling, to the American football player at the University of Miami, this journey towards his destiny highlights the unforgettable moments and the incredible relationships that have forged the man he is today…“

In the world of wrestling…

In season 2 of Young Rock, viewers continue to explore the key moments of Dwayne Johnson’s youth: from his childhood in Hawaii surrounded by wrestling icons, to his rebellious adolescence in Nashville…

Here, the public will especially discover his first steps in the world of wrestling at the WWF – now World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He rubs shoulders with, among others, the young Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H…

A hit comedy series

In the cast of this comic fiction created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan, we find of course Dwayne Johnson but also Uli Latukefu, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Joseph Lee Anderson or Stacey Leilua.

Building on its success in the United States on the NBC channel, Young Rock has been renewed for season 3, currently being broadcast across the Atlantic. An appointment not to be missed for fans of the interpreter of Black Adam.