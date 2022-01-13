Young Rock plot, cast, when in Italy the series of The Rock

– Advertising –

Young Rock the life of The Rock is all a comedy, all episodes on Sky and NOW

How do you become a “hero”? how is a wrestler or an action movie actor born? To answer this question from today 13 January 2022 on Sky on demand, on Sky Serie is on NOW in streaming are available all the episodes of the first season of Young Rock. The tv series transforms the life of Dwayne Johnson for all The Rock in a family comedy.

Developing the TV series for NBC produced by Universal Television, there is Nahnatchka Khan who had already built the family saga of Fresh off the Boat. Johnson not only collaborated in the development of the TV series but is among the protagonists playing himself who as a candidate for the presidency of the United States in 2032, tells his past.

Young Rock the plot

The plot of Young Rock it takes us first into 2032 and then drags us into the past. The series begins in fact with Dwayne The Rock Johnson candidate for the presidency of the United States who is facing one of those classic interviews in which the candidate’s past is told.

So thanks to the flashbacks we jump into the past even in 3 different periods of Johnson’s life: at 10 when he is still in Hawaii, in high school in Pennsylvania and a college student at the University of Miami where he played football. In each of the three stages Johnson is played by a different actor and in each episode there are insights into his life in those different periods.

Young Rock programming in Italy

The 11 episodes that make up the first season of Young Rock are available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW, broadcast in marathon mode tonight from 9.15pm on Sky Serie. The second season premieres March 15 on NBC in the US, meanwhile a Christmas special aired in December.

The cast

Dwayne Johnson plays himself

Adrian Grolux is Dwayne at 10

Bradley Constant is Dwayne at 15

Uli Latukefu is Dwayne at 18-20 years old

Stacey Leilua is mom Ata

Joseph Lee Anderson is the Rocky father

Ana Tuisila is Lia Maivia the grandmother of Dwayne’s mother Ata

Matthew Willig as Andrè The Giant (a real wrestler; the character will become fixed in season 2)

In 2032 we see Randall Park playing himself as a talk show host, Rosario Dawson and Monica Jackson nominated for vice-president. In the different years various famous wrestlers are introduced such as Ric Flair, VinceMcMahon, The Iron Sheik who have gravitated in the life of The Rock.

Young Rock 2

There second season of Young Rock is a certainty debuts on March 15, 2022 in the US on NBC.

