Young Rock, review of the series about Dwayne Johnson

Young Rock can be called a kind of anthological comic series because it tells the story of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson through three particular phases of his life: as a child, in adolescence and in the university period. The series, available from January 13 on SKY Serie and streaming on NOW, will be told by Johnson himself, through a very particular narrative device that, over the last few years, has practically become a meme: his run in the presidential election.

USA, 2032

We are in the United States, in 2032, where a now 60-year-old (and yet incredibly fit) Dwayne Johnson he is traveling across the continent to promote his candidacy for president. Through his hosted in various television broadcasts (one in particular conducted by a hilarious Randall Park, which we have already known in Wandavision), debates and reports on the news, the late The Rock will tell various episodes of his life, which marked him both positively and negatively, to convince the electorate.

In particular, three phases of its existence are explored: the 1982, when he was 10, the 1987, when he was 15 and in general 90’s, which explore the entire university period.

Hawaii, 1982

We have to impersonate the very young Johnson Adrian Groulx, who was able to give a truly fresh and genuine interpretation, even if at a young age. The events narrated around this narrative arc are those that focus more on the world of wrestling and on the mechanisms that are part of it (the concept of gimmick primarily). Notable are the various cameos of some famous wrestlers of the time: Iron Shiek, Macho Man Randy Savage, Ric Flair and others, with a truly remarkable cast selection by the production so much so that the similarity of some of them is truly striking.

Honorable mention must certainly be made to the interpreters of Johnson’s parents, who is a very inspired one Joseph Lee Anderson in the role of Rocky Johnson and a very good one Stacey Leilua in that of Ata Johnson, perfectly immerse themselves in their respective characters and with perfect chemistry even with the young Groulx.

Pennsylvania, 1987

If for our protagonist the childhood years were the most carefree and peaceful ones, with the arrival in Pennsylvania in the height of adolescence, the problems begin: to be accepted by the girls, the young Dwayne (played by Bradley Constant) steals expensive clothes posing as rich, when in reality the mother struggles to make ends meet cleaning apartments and the father is on the verge of decline as a wrestler and performer.

Of the three parts it is perhaps the weakest, due to events more tending to drama to tell, but despite this, it is perhaps Ata Johnson’s character who receives the most prominence in terms of personal growth and self-affirmation. Appreciable, however, the whole atmosphere from teen drama that reigns in the episodes set in 1987, which gives a cross-section of the American high schools of the time, in which there were strong differences between rich and poor students.

Miami, 1990s

A barely 18 Dwayne Johnson manages to enter the world of American Football, being physically gifted and having a natural predisposition. Unfortunately, a very bad injury forces him to temporarily put aside that dream just before the debut, sending him into depression and making him doubt his every safety. This period of Johnson’s life is certainly that more intense And best narrated, as well as the one most felt by the actor himself.

Furthermore, the choice of Uli Latukefu to impersonate him was certainly excellent, being the actor very similar and of an incredible skill, managing to do justice to what is told and giving some of the most successful and entertaining episodes of the entire series, including the seventh entitled “Johnson & Hopkins“, Entirely dedicated to lovers of action films and masterfully shot.

A non-linear narrative

Young Rock it is not told in a linear way but they are done continuous time jumps based on questions posed to candidate Johnson in the future. In fact, within the series there is no chronological narration of events, creating a bit of confusion in the less attentive. Also because very often, the protagonist himself begins to tell something, and then changes the subject by saying: “No, we’ll keep this for another time“.

Let me be clear, for how the series was conceived it’s a gimmick that works, but which may not please everyone, as at times unclear and which remains standing only thanks to the narrative pretext with which the events are narrated and the context that is the background (ie the presidential elections).

However, this great differentiation in the episodes gave way to the writers and directors to be able also experiment with genres and types of storytelling, giving different impressions based on the period narrated: the classic family comedy for the period of childhood, a sort of “teen drama“For that of adolescence, up to”sport’s drama“Of the most recent years. To be influenced by the period in which the events are narrated, however, there are also the graphics that appear on the screen, or the songs that are used in the soundtrack, or even the photograph of the episode itself, which tries to mimic the quality of the products. that were on the air at that time.

Young Rock: beyond all expectations

When we think of an autobiographical series, we tend to believe that it is always something self-celebratory, not very objective and that tends to elevate the protagonist to the hero of the audience, to “People’s Champion“. Young Rock he is not outdone in this, even if he nevertheless manages to do it with one innate originality and without taking yourself too seriously, which almost makes you forget you are actually seeing an autobiography series.

The life of Dwayne Johnson is actually interesting, both for wrestling lovers (especially when telling the childhood years), and for those who like good stories because in addition to being a comedy series, it is also a story of redemption, which speaks of those who started from below, of the so-called “underdog”, Of those who despite the difficulties have continued to insist and fight to achieve their results and their dreams.

And given what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is building in his career, perhaps we should agree with him.

As said at the beginning, Young Rock is available in full from from 13 January on SKY Serie and streaming on NOW.