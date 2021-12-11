Young Rock, the interpreter of Vince McMahon wants to meet the real WWE boss

Is called Young Rock and is enjoying some success, the series renewed for a second season and dedicated to the life of the wrestler The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson. Now, actor Adam Ray wants at all costs to meet his real-life counterpart, mad wrestling league president Vince McMahon.

It has already been renewed for a second season Young Rock, NBC’s series on the biography of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, former wrestler now successful actor ready for Black Adam, among many products in the works. The first season had brought some of the most famous characters to have fought in the world of wrestling to the small screen. Faces such as Matthew Willig as André the Giant, Brett Azar as The Iron Sheik, Kevin Makely as Randy Savage, Wayne Mattei as Sgt. Slaughter, Matthew Farrelly as Ric Flair and Jade Drane as Roddy Piper.

Many more are set to be added in Young Rock’s second season, but a key life member of The Rock who also appears on the series is none other than Vince McMahon, the mad genius behind the WWF and the WWE. The comedian Adam Ray he played this iconic role throughout the show’s first season and confirmed during an exclusive interview with Comic Book that he still hopes to cross paths with his real-life counterpart.

The actor said: “The meeting has not yet taken place, I heard they are working there, so hopefully it will happen soon. I only appeared in Season 1 for a few episodes because he was still reeling from The Rock’s college time, but that sets the stage for everything his wrestling life will be. So this is really the moment where you can see the relationship between McMahon and Dwayne: almost a father figure who supported him in the WWF and kept him going. I am very excited”.

To reiterate his excitement about the series, Ray let Comic Book know that as soon as the interview was over he would be back to work on his Vince routine. “Play, play (Vince McMahon). In fact, I have to leave you within five minutes to go read a chart for the second season.” Speaking to the magazine in an interview last year, the show’s executive producer – and former WWE chief writer – Brian Gewirtz revealed the challenge of integrating McMahon into the show.

Gerwitz said: “It was a lot of fun. Adam Ray is a very, very skilled comedian / actor and we hired him. He’s a huge stand-up comedian, I got to know him and it was great to put him in Vince’s shoes. It’s an interesting time because Vince is on the verge of seizing power, but he still wasn’t in full control of WWE. So he was still working for his father ”. We will know more about the development of the relationship between Vince McMahon and Dwayne Johnson with the second season currently in the works. Did you know of the existence of the series? Have you seen the first season? Tell us in the comments!