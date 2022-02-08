Young Rock tv series: release, cast and previews

When does Young Rock come out in Italy? From 13 January 2022

Thursday 13 January 2022 Sky Series broadcasts the entire first season of Young Rock, the tv series produced and performed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson based on the true experience of the actor and former wrestling star.

Everyone’s marathon e eleven episodes is fixed on the Sky channel 112 starting from 9.15 pm on Thursday 13 January. The series conceived by Nahnatchka Khan And Jeff Chiang has already debuted in the United States on NBC on February 16, 2021, concluding programming on May 4 of the same year. The confirmation of the renewal for one of them dates back to 30 April second season.

Read on to find out what season one of Young Rock.

Young Rock plot, previews

Dwayne Johnson is the narrator of the story at the center of Young Rock. We are in 2032 when the actor, candidate for the presidency of the United States, begins to reflect on his youth by retracing the most significant moments. Among these, those who made him grow and led to the most important people in his life.

Going back in time we find ourselves in Pennsylvania, 1987: Dwayne pretends to be rich to get Karen’s attention, but during their date the truth risks coming out…

Young Rock episodes, how many are there

How many episodes does the first season of Young Rock TV series? In all they are eleven episodes, lasting for 20 minutes eachbroadcast in Italy on Sky Serie.

Filming of the series begins in November 2020 in Australia. Among the executive producers we find Brian GewirtzNahnatchka Khan, Dwayne JohnsonHiram Garcia, Dany GarciaJeff Chiang e Jennifer Carreras.

Young Rock cast, actors and characters

Who we find in the cast of Young Rock? The series is played by the same Johnson, first person narrator of his story. With him there are also three different actors who play him in three different periods of his life: Adrian Groulx in the role of Johnson at 10, Bradley Constant in Johnson’s at age 15 e Uli Latukefu in Johnson’s part at 18-20.

They complete the main cast

Stacey Leilua is mom Ata Johnson

is mom Ata Johnson Joseph Lee Anderson is dad Rocky Johnson

is dad Rocky Johnson Ana Tuisila is the grandmother Lia Maivia

is the grandmother Lia Maivia Randall Park it is itself

Young Rock Trailer

Here’s a first look at the official trailer for Young Rock, from 13 January also in Italy on Sky Serie.

Bound

Young Rock streaming, where to see it

Streaming, Young Rock is available exclusively on NOW. In fact, since this is a first vision for Italy broadcast on Sky, like every title that lands on Pay TV, this is also available on the streaming service with the best of Sky entertainment and cinema.