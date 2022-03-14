Young Ronald Guzmán signs with the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have signed Dominican first baseman Ronald Guzman, 27, to a minor league deal. Guzman will be invited to the Yankees’ Major League spring training camp.
A notable prospect during his time in the farm system of the texas rangersGuzman couldn’t translate the hitting prowess he showed in the minors to his 826 at-bats in the majors, as he hit just .227/.304/.414 and struck out 238 times:
After three seasons of not being able to really break through as a regular in the Texas lineup, Guzman’s 2021 season was cut short after just seven games as he suffered a torn meniscus while playing left field and had to undergo season-ending surgery.
Ironically, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Guzmán’s best day as a Major League player came at Yankee Stadium, when he hit three home runs to lead the Rangers to a 12-7 victory. on the Bronx Bombers on August 10, 2018 as a rookie.
Raphael Martinez
