Young singer talks about psychotherapy: “I fight every day”

The young singer told about her path with psychotherapy. “I fight every day,” said the artist. Here are his words.

Among the most famous young artists in Italy, and beyond, there is certainly her name. The singer has known great fame thanks to one of the most followed talents of all time: Friends. In the show of Maria De Filippi, the interpreter was classified in second place, gaining an unparalleled reputation. Today his career continues at full speed, thanks to the incredible talent which gave the Italian artist a place in the hearts of millions of fans. Yet the talent star went through gods difficult times, which led her to seek the help of a specialist. The young woman singer told about his experience with the psychotherapy. “I fight every day”, he said. there her words.

The singer’s experience with psychotherapy

Born in Guastalla in 1997, the artist in question has become a real one star. It is about Gaia Gozzi, the young woman who became famous thanks to Friends and that has conquered everyone in Italy and beyond. True style icon in the latest edition of Sanremo Festival, the Italian-Brazilian artist seems to be at the peak of his success. Yet what he told about his journey with the psychotherapy it’s really amazing. there her words.

The young woman told herself in a very profound way, without problems exposing her insecurities. “My mental health is important– said the singer as reported by Fanpage –I have to know myself and know how I am “. “Loving each other is a training”, has continued Gaia, then also recounting some more difficult aspects. “For us women it is even more difficult to feel accepted”, stated the Goiters. “I fight every day– he added –I want to feel free to be who I am “.

During the Sanremo Festival, the singer had a little one accident with the voice, which went away during the third evening of performance. Gaia he understood in that moment that he had to stop as it was his own body, with different signals, to ask for it.

