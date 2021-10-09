Young talents in concert for Luciano Pavarotti

It will be staged at the Pavarotti-Freni Municipal Theater on 12 October 2021 at 9 pm, Concert for Luciano, by now a customary appointment with which Modena Città del Belcanto remembers the day of the birth of Luciano Pavarotti. The concert is entirely dedicated to the promotion of young talents, one of the aspects that characterized the artistic figure of the great tenor. On the stage, led by the conductor Fabio Sperandio, there will then be singers who are students of the advanced courses of the Municipal Theater and the Vecchi – Tonelli Institute: the soprano Aleksandrina Mihaylova, the mezzo-soprano Eva Maria Ruggieri, the tenor Giuseppe Infantino and the baritone Fellipe Oliveira. They will perform famous pieces from the operatic repertoire alongside the Via Emilia Youth Orchestra.

The Via Emilia Youth Orchestra was born in 2018 on the initiative of the Conservatories of Parma and Piacenza and of the Higher Institutes of Musical Studies of Modena and Reggio Emilia, with the aim of offering the best students of the four institutions the opportunity of an educational experience in the field of orchestral practice, under the guidance of expert teacher-tutors. As part of the collaboration with the theaters and festivals of the four cities, it benefits from contributions from the MIUR, the Cariparma Foundation and the National Committee for the celebrations of A. Boito, the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipalities of Modena, Parma , Piacenza, Reggio Emilia.

Aleksandrina Mihaylova she was born in Bulgaria and began her musical training by studying piano in the hometown of Shumen, and later, at the age of 14, singing opera. In 2017 she participated in the vocal technique masterclass of Raina Kabaivanska at the New Bulgarian University and at the Vecchi-Tonelli Institute in Modena, taking part as a student in various concerts held in Bulgaria and Italy. In 2019 it is Musetta ne La Boheme by Puccini at the Verona Philharmonic Theater. She recently won the competition to enter the two-year period 2021-2023 of the Academy of specialization for opera singers of the Teatro alla Scala.

Eva Maria Ruggieri she graduated from the Verdi Conservatory in Milan and obtained a specialist degree from the Cherubini Conservatory of Florence. In 2020 he participated in the advanced training course for opera singers at the Teatro Comunale di Modena; from the following year she is a pupil of Raina Kabaivanska and participates in the XXI International Masterclass at the Sofia Opera and Ballet Theater. It was Lady Bracknell in the opera The importance of being Franco by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco as part of the July Musicale Trapanese and at the Goldoni Theater in Florence and made his debut at the Rossini Theater in Pesaro in the opera Alice by Massimilliano Messieri in the role of Anja.

Giuseppe Infantino was born in Germany in 1994 and in 2008 he undertook the study of the piano and subsequently of opera singing, earning his degree with full marks. He held concerts at the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation in Indonesia and in Italy at Leinì, Ferrara, Merano, Bologna and Modena, at the Luciano Pavarotti House Museum on 6 September 2019 and at the Municipal Theater of Modena on 12 October 2020 as part of the celebrations dedicated to great tenor. In 2021 she participated in the masterclass with Leone Magiera and Raina Kabaivanska singing in the final concert on September 29 at the National Theater of Opera and Ballet in Sofia, where she obtained a scholarship to attend the annual masterclass with Raina Kabaivanska.

Fellipe Oliveira was born in Maceió, Brazil and received his Master of Opera and Master of Music in Vocal Performance from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. From 2011 to 2015 he specialized in Modena with Mirella Freni and in 2018 he was a student of the Advanced Specialization Course for opera singers at the Municipal Theater. Leporello was recently in Don Giovanni by Mozart at the Estates Theater in Prague, Count Robinson in Secret marriage by Cimarosa at the Theatro da Paz, in Belém, Brazil and Il Conte di Monterone in Rigoletto to the Modena City Council.

INFO: The concert is free but it is necessary to book an entrance ticket with assigned seat at the ticket office of the Municipal Theater (Corso Canalgrande 85). Telephone ticket office: from Monday to Friday from 10.30 to 13.30; counter: Tuesday from 10 to 19, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 16 to 19; Saturday from 10 to 14 and from 16 to 19. In addition to the obligation to wear a mask, it will be necessary to show the Green Pass to enter.