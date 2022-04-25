Young Thug will open the Metro Metro Festival

American rappers Young Thug, Lil Baby and Playboi Carti will each have their night at the Metro Metro Festival. The Montreal meeting of rap and hip-hop music will take place on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park on May 20, 21 and 22.

Marc-Andre Lemieux

The Press

The organizers detailed the program for the event on Monday. Friday’s headliner Young Thug will perform on stage, as will Koriass & Fouki, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Pump, Nate Husser and Calamine. On Saturday, Lil Baby will deliver his first performance in Canada. Polo G, Naya Ali and Emma Beko are also on the program.

Finally, Playboi Carti will close the second edition of the festival on Sunday, after Dababy, 5Sang14, Lil Tekka and Ken Car$on. This third and final day of activities will mark Loud’s first show following the release ofNo promisehis new album, which is expected on May 20.



PHOTO ARCHIVES PRESS Playboy Carti

Day tickets will go on sale today at noon. In a press release, the organizers announce that a limited number of passes will be offered at $99. The Metro Metro Festival was founded in 2019 by Olivier Primeau. Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Future and Sean Paul had then participated in the rally.