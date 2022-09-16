Young woman convicted of killing her attacker in the United States – USA – International

Pieper Lewis is a young American woman who was abused and raped from the age of 15 by a man who offered her a roof over her head. Now the woman faces criminal charges and must serve a sentence for killing her attacker.

According to her testimony, which was published on the channel ‘WHO13’, in 2020 she had to leave her adoptive mother’s house due to the abuse they exercised against her person.

The young woman began to live on the street until a man, identified as Zachary Brooks, 37, saw her sleeping on the floor and offered her a place to stay.

Lewis declared that he did not want to go, but had no other place. Unfortunately, Brooks was up to something cruel and it didn’t take long for him to show his true intentions.

According to Lewis, she was a victim of sexual exploitation, as Zachary Brooks paid for other men to rape her.

The abuses were repeated several times until the teenager decided to finish them off and kill her attacker. She therefore took a knife and gave him a series of stab wounds while she slept.

The trial and the judge’s decision

During the litigation, several police officers and prosecutors requested a sentence for the young woman, since the man “did not represent a danger to her” at that time.

Nevertheless, Lewis stressed that it seemed absurd to him to consider Brooks as a victim.

The judge in the case, David M. Porter, decided that the teenager would have probation for five years with social service included and that she should pay the abuser’s family $150,000 (a little more than 660 billion Colombian pesos).

What happened to the young woman?

I face rape, abuse, hate, betrayal, manipulation, abandonment, loss of a parent, loneliness… I wonder what else I will carry in that bag of pain

The teenager, who is currently 17 years old and has been detained for two years, has already obtained her high school diploma.



One of his lawyers told local media that Lewis “has plans for his future.”

He further added: “Pieper is doing very well under the circumstances, she is an amazing young lady.”

Given the difficult life that Pieper Lewis has had, she considers herself and defines herself as “a survivor”.

In fact, during the trial, the woman shared some harsh words: “I face rape, abuse, hate, betrayal, manipulation, abandonment, loss of a father, loneliness … I wonder what else I will carry in that bag of pain.”

