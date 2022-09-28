Young woman shot dead in her car at level crossing, ‘hideous’ rumors outrage police

The victim was buried on Wednesday, September 21. The investigation into his murder sparked controversy on social networks.

Allie Rice, a marketing student at Louisiana State University, was shot in car as she waited for the train to pass on the night of September 16, 2022. The 28-year-old young woman is the latest victim of a violent crime wave taking place regularly in the city of Baton Rougereports the Paris Match. Although it has already been established that it was indeed a homicide, the motive for Allie Rice’s murder remains undetermined. The same is true with regard to how the crime was committed.

It is currently impossible for the police to ddetermine the murderer(s) by Allie Rice. Rumors that are sure to outrage the police and the mayor of the city of Baton Rouge currently circulating on social networks. One such rumor is that the 28-year-old student who was shot at a railroad crossing in her own car at around 2 a.m. is the victim of a gang. The rumor comes after authorities deemed Allie Rice’s murder to be a “isolated act“and that she was “random aim“.

City mayor and police react to rumors

In the during a press conference assisted by the city’s mayor, Lt. Kevin Heinz said, “I can confidently say that is not the case“referring to rumors about the possibility ofa crime perpetrated by a gang. Other rumors accuse the authorities of not having done everything to solve this case. Lieutenant Kevin Heinz, while calling these rumors “hideous“, invites any witness who believes that his report was not taken by the police to come forward. “ If anyone thinks we’re not taking this case seriously, he is seriously mistaken“, confirmed the lieutenant.