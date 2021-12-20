The brain ages along with the whole organism. The decline of this and other organs in our body is inevitable. But habits can slow down the decay of the body and mind. Numerous clinical studies reveal that physical activity and healthy nutrition are a fundamental form of prevention to stay young for longer. Regarding nutrition, researchers at the University of Wisconsin have made an interesting discovery about a drink consumed regularly. These scholars have discovered how having a young brain and possible lower risk of dementia in women by consuming this drink.

Food plays a fundamental role in the health of our body. A healthy diet helps to ward off the most serious diseases for humans. Furthermore, some studies suggest how certain foods can slow down the aging of the brain. For example these are 8 ideal foods for the brain that would keep memory, mood and mental speed always at the top.

But some drinks would also help slow down the aging of the brain. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the United States would show that a particular drink lowers the risk of dementia in women. These findings appeared in The Journals of Gerontology.

Younger brain and possible lower risk of dementia in women with this drink

These US researchers observed 6,500 women over the age of 65 for 10 years. The results indicate that consuming 2 or 3 cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of dementia by 36%. To be more precise, Ira Driscoll, the project manager, indicates the amount that favors these benefits in 261 milligrams per day of caffeine. A cup we drink at the bar contains on average 50 mg of caffeine. So the 2 or 3 cups of American coffee correspond to 5 or 6 cups of espresso in the bar.

Another study showed that caffeine can improve brain function. An article appeared in Nature Neuroscience dates back to 2014. In this case we were talking about the possible positive effect of coffee consumption for the improvement of long-term memory.

The rumors that excessive consumption of coffee can favor the onset of tumors are dispelled. A report from the WHO Cancer Research Agency dispelled this doubt.

