younger with the scalpel, it doesn’t look like her

Nicole Kidman has done as her ex-husband, Tom Cruise: fight against the passage of time. In the case of Cruise, it is explained because his work as an actor does not require nuances. splices movies of actionhero, action hero, where he jumps, shoots, defuses bombs and deals punches. He has done so many sequels to Mission Impossible that hides the number and gives them titles of things. Instead, Nicole She is a piece of actress, with nuances, sensitive, always choosing difficult roles. This year she competes again for the Oscar with ‘Being the Ricardos’ against Penelope Cruz. Nicole Kidman already has it for The hours where she played Virginia Woolf. There she was given a nasal prosthesis. She now she is operated as a series.

It’s hard to understand why such a good actress is afraid of wrinkles. If the script requires “frown” He can not do it. The expressive nature of meryl streepwhat’s wrong with it 72 years, is light years away from hieratic nicole. He is so afraid of the photos that for the promotion as an Oscar winner next March she has done a session for the reference magazine vanityfair. On the cover more than Nicole Kidman looks like her daughter. So rejuvenated by him scalpel, photoshop and filtersis another person:





She comes out thin, with youthful clothes, in an Instagramer pose, everything is OK except that it is not her but a weird version her. A Miu Miu brand ensemble, a low-waisted miniskirt and a tiny top. As if she were Dulceida, Britney Spears or worse, Natalia from OT. It is evident that the magazine vanityfair they go out of hand against the candidate stars. Penelope looks like I am the Juani:

Why Vanity Fair decided to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this photoshop?

Why Vanity Fair decided to ruin Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz with all this photoshop?

Why the need? 😫





One thing she has won, a normal husband, Keith Urban he also plays the young man at 54 but he is not Tom Cruise and his scalpel. Cruise has been for many years the great star of Hollywood. Every movie of his was a blockbuster, a blockbuster, an event. He only does big productions, science fiction or action, “popcorn“, with no other purpose than adrenaline entertainment

His last two films pending release, postponed due to Covid, are Mission Impossible 7 and top gun 2. The seventh film with Cruise playing Ethan Hunt, an international spy, and the sequel to top gun, where he plays a warplane pilot. Tom Cruise has done as the other protagonist of Top gun, Val Kilmer. He has had surgery so many times that his face has ended up being deformed. Cruise at a baseball game where he was not expected to be photographed in the crowd, much changed:

Tom Cruise inflated like a turkey, big cheeks as if he had injected too much botox or had gone through cosmetic surgery to promote his two premieres. It may be his constant struggle to appear taller and younger than he is. At 59, he is no longer that young man topgun 1. Too scalpel, dye and botox.