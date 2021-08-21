Your biggest insecurity

In a video on Youtube, the two sisters put on make-up, drink tequila and remember the years of high school, when Kendall had her face marked by pimples and Kylie tried to reassure her before entering school. Like all teenagers, the two Jenners also faced the little dramas of puberty.

Kendall Jenner returns to talk about his battle against theacne and how he marked it in high school years. The Jenner sisters appeared together in a Youtube video of the series “Drunk Get Ready With Me”: the two influencers put on make-up drinking Kendall’s brand of tequila, 818, and recounting episodes of adolescence. Kendall’s problems with acne started very early, as she herself has recounted several times, but got worse by the age of 14: “I remember the summer before high school my skin went crazy “ – she says, while using the make-up products of her sister’s line, Kylie Cosmetics. The two women grew up in the spotlight in the TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”: today Kylie is an esteemed beauty entrepreneur, while Kendall is a much in demand model.

Between a shot and a pass of powder, the two sisters recall the years of high school: “Every morning we showed up at school, dad accompanied us. We were going up the stairs and I was looking at you and I was asking you: do you see a lot of acne?“. Kendall’s fear was that of any teenager facing the judgments of classmates: despite the privileges of their family situation, the Jenners have also faced the little tragedies of puberty.”You clearly saw it– continues Kendall – But every day you said I was beautiful. I know you lied, but I appreciated it so much“. Hearing the words of her sister Kylie is moved and hugs her in tears:”I knew it was your greatest insecurity, you asked me every day, on time as a clock. It always made me so sad to even hear you talk about this“. Kendall Jenner’s story shows that the” perfection “shown on social media and red carpets often hides the insecurities we all experience. Other women have spoken openly about their battle with acne from Matilda De Angelis to Aurora Ramazzotti: a problem common of which one should not be ashamed.