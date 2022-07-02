‘Your career is the definition of success’

The relationship between Jennifer Aniston and her father is very close. Proof of this has been the recent tribute that the actress has made to her father. John Aniston, who has just been recognized with the award Lifetime Achievement Award for his work throughout his career, especially for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the series Days of Our Lives from NBC. The father of the unforgettable Rachel of the series friends could not be present at the award ceremony, but it was Susan Rogers, co-star of the production, who announced the award at a gala held in Pasadena. However, the great surprise of the evening has come from the hands of her daughter Jennifer from her.

In a video that was broadcast during the gala, the interpreter praised her father’s career, for whom she feels special admiration: “This is an opportunity, not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of television, but also to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and respected actor, who is also my father.”commented the interpreter, who has recalled that her father has been dedicated to the world and acting for more than half a century and has reviewed some of the most important works in his life, such as Mad Men, kojak, the west wing, gilmore girls…

Although the role of Victor Kiriakis has been, without a doubt, one of his most outstanding roles, the father of Jennifer Aniston has become an icon on the small screen, especially before joining the cast of Days of Our Lives in 1985. A role that, according to her daughter, has allowed her to give masterful performances. “Her career of hers is literally the definition of success,” she has said.

Not only Jennifer Aniston admires her father, but he is also very proud of his daughter. She thus confirmed it in an interview that both granted to AND! News in the early nineties. On that occasion, the interpreter’s father said that she was a natural talent, with an infallible comic instinct that was also her greatest asset.

It’s not the first time Jennifer Aniston pay homage to his father. In 2019, she shared with her followers a series of photographs with his father in which she reviewed some of the moments they have spent together over the years. A sequence along with which the actress also wanted to highlight the important role that John Aniston has had in his life: “Christmas with one of my creators. Then and now, I love you dad,” she wrote.

In another, more recent, interview in the magazine Interview, The actress spoke about her childhood and how, thanks to her parents, she has managed to maintain a positive attitude towards life, both personally and professionally. Something that has been important to her.