“Your children are in danger”: Mhoni Vidente assures that Vicente Fernández spoke to him

During one of his famous live broadcasts, Mhoni Vidente assured that Vicente Fernández spoke to him to tell him that his children are in danger. The Cuban tarot reader confessed that the Charro de Huentitán sent her a strong message for her family.

Almost two months after his unfortunate death and one day before his birthday, Vicente Fernandez He would have appeared to Mhoni Vidente to talk about his children and express his concern, especially for Vicente Fernández Jr.

The message that Vicente Fernández gave to Mhoni Vidente

Mhoni Seer revealed for the live broadcast of “El Heraldo de México” that he had a very vivid dream with Vicente Fernández. In the dream, the singer would have asked the seer to “lay out the cards for him.”

“This letter tells me that you are already in glory, but that complicated situations are coming for your children and grandchildren,” Mhoni told Vicente Fernández, who would have asked him to send a message to his children.

“Tell them that I love them very much, that I remember them, but that something complicated is coming, more than anything for Vicente Fernández Jr or for GerardoFocus on them two. I take care of my grandchildren”, said the interpreter of “A million springs”.