your clients will become O2 from now on

Goodbye to Tuenti: the operator will close its doors and all customers will have a rate at O2.

Tuenti, the OMV of the Movistar group, has made its closure official this Thursday, April 28. Through its website, the company has confirmed that it has decided unify the Tuenti and O2 brands under a single carrier.

A) Yes, all current Tuenti customers will become O2 customers Coming soon. From Tuenti they assure that the new rates aimed at your customers will have better conditions in gigabytes and calls without this implying an increase in price. In addition, all current Tuenti customers will be able to consult all the doubts they have through an email address, or through the Tuenti app.

All Tuenti clients will become O2 clients

Since 2012, Tuenti has operated as the Movistar group’s MVNO aimed at the youngest, with competitive rates focused on the mobile data offer. Since its appearance, many other MVNOs have been offering increasingly attractive plans, so that Tuenti has been relegated to the background.

After the arrival of O2 in Spain at the hands of Movistar, Tuenti has had an increasingly less important reachwhile O2 has been gaining more and more popularity.

For this reason, Movistar has decided close Tuenti and move all your customers and users to the rows of O2. This movement, yes, only will be applied to current customers of a contract rate in Tuenti. Those who have a prepaid plan will have a Movistar line.

As of April 29, current Tuenti customers will receive a new SIM from O2 or Movistar depending on your current plan. Along with the card, a letter will be included with the detailed instructions to change from one carrier to another.

