“Your dad is a dinosaur!”

We have seen several times in recent times Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the attitudes of a tender dad. Her photos with her youngest daughters have conquered the web, like the one in which she combs her little girl’s hair. The Fast & Furious actor continues to post cute skits of family life on Instagram.

In the last post, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, Dwayne Johnson published a double subjective shot, in which her face is not seen, but only her feet and an arm, with little Tia who in the first photo looks like absorbed in studying her hands and in the second she looks at him surprised.

“In the first photo there is the astonishment of the little Tia for daddy’s corns: what does it feel like and what do they mean? “ explains The Rock in the caption. “The second is her look when I tell her: It actually means dad is a dinosaur which is 250 million years old. “

In recent days, meanwhile, he debuted on NBC Young Rock, achieving an extraordinary result on Rotten Tomatoes. The new series is inspired by several episodes from childhood and adolescence of Dwayne Johnson, who plays the part of himself in a subplot set in the future, in a 2032 in which The Rock is running for the White House.

