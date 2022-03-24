Your easy electronic payments, what is SPEI and how it works

With the advancement of technological developments and their adoption by users around the world, we have a series of tools that offer accessible solutions to more and more people, and in Mexico this is reflected in financial inclusion through applications fintech and the SPEI platform to make Payments through transfers electronics.

Developed by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) since 2004, the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI) is a scheme that allows users to send money without having to go to a bank branch or other institutions to make the transfer to other people.

What is the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI)

The SPEI system consists of a settlement scheme in real time that manages the same central bank to guarantee transfers of economic resources between different credit entities, thanks to the fact that the data of both the sender and the receiver of the transfers are managed so that the latter proves the payment.

A security system supports this procedure by means of a series of digital signatures in the messages and a open protocol so that each financial institution provide your customers with access to the system always within Banxico regulations.

How the SPEI system is used and how long the payments take

The first thing you should know is that there are some prerequisites to access this system, such as having a debit account at the bank to start sending and receiving money transfers, and having enough balance for the payment you want. specify.

You must also enable the service on line bank Well, if your service as an account holder is not active, then you should seek advice from your bank to start using it and start operating.

Finally, you will need to have the reference of the Standardized Bank Key (CLABE) to which you will make the payment in order to make the transfer to that account, so the person waiting for the payment must provide it to you.

Although each bank has different qualities regarding the use of this platform, in reality each one is equally regulated by the authority so that they have access.

Its operation is from Monday to Friday with hours from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., however, for the use of the Mobile banking provided by your credit institution, where each transaction takes up to 30 seconds to be reflected in the other person’s account and can be carried out at any time on any day of the year.

